Q3 2022 TransAct Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to TransAct Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close. Joining us from the company is CEO, Bart Shuldman; and President and CFO, Steve DeMartino. Today's call will include a discussion of our company's key operating strategies, the progress on those initiatives and details on our third quarter financial results. We will then open the call to participants for questions.



As a reminder, this conference call contains forward-looking statements about future events and expectations, which are forward-looking in nature. Statements on this call may be deemed as forward-looking, and actual