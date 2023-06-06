TransAct Technologies Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of TransAct Technologies. (Operator Instructions) With me is Chair of the Board, Haydee Olinger. Haydee, you may begin your meeting.



Haydee Olinger - TransAct Technologies Incorporated - Chairman of the Board



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the TransAct Technologies' 27th Annual Meeting of Stockholders. And it is my pleasure to serve as Chair of the Board of TransAct and Chair of today's meeting. Also in attendance are your Board of Directors: Randall Friedman, Audrey Dunning, E. Manny Hilario, and Dan Friedberg. I would like to now turn the meeting over to TransAct CEO, Mr. John Dillon, who will conduct the formal meeting. John?



John Dillon - TransAct Technologies Incorporated - CEO, Director



Thank you, Haydee. The meeting today will be in two parts. First will be the formal business meeting during which we will elect two directors, ratify the selection of Marcum LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023, conduct a non