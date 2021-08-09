Aug 09, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Talkspace Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Mr. Mark Hirschhorn, President and Chief Operating Officer. You may begin.
Mark J. Hirschhorn - Talkspace, Inc. - President & COO
Good afternoon, everyone. This is Mark Hirschhorn, Talkspace's President and Chief Operating Officer. I'd like to welcome you to our earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2021. Leading today's call is Oren Frank, Talkspace's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. He'll be joined by Jennifer Fulk, the company's Chief Financial Officer; and myself. Management will offer their prepared remarks and we'll then take your questions.
Talkspace's press release and webcast link are available on the Investor Relations section of Talkspace's website. On this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us, and actual events or results may differ
Q2 2021 Talkspace Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...