Q2 2021 Talkspace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Talkspace Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Mark Hirschhorn, President and Chief Operating Officer.



Mark J. Hirschhorn - Talkspace, Inc. - President & COO



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Mark Hirschhorn, Talkspace's President and Chief Operating Officer. I'd like to welcome you to our earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2021. Leading today's call is Oren Frank, Talkspace's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. He'll be joined by Jennifer Fulk, the company's Chief Financial Officer; and myself. Management will offer their prepared remarks and we'll then take your questions.



Talkspace's press release and webcast link are available on the Investor Relations section of Talkspace's website. On this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us, and actual events or results may differ