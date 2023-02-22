Q4 2022 Talkspace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Talkspace Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Jeannine Feyen from Talkspace.



Jeannine Feyen - Talkspace, Inc. - Director of Communications



Good morning, and welcome to Talkspace's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and year end 2022. I'm Jeannine Feyen, Director of Communications. I hope you've had the opportunity to access the press release we posted on Talkspace's IR website and the presentation of our earnings results. We'll use this presentation to walk you through today's remarks.



Leading today's call are our CEO, Dr. Jon Cohen; and Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer. Management will offer their prepared remarks and we'll take your questions at that point.



Certain measures we'll discuss on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have