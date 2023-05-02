Q1 2023 Talkspace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Jeannine Feyen - Talkspace, Inc. - Director of Communications



Good evening, and welcome to Talkspace's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2023.



I'm Jeannine Feyen, Director of Communications. Leading today's call are our CEO, Dr. Jon Cohen; and Jennifer Fulk, Chief Financial Officer. Management will offer their prepared remarks, and we'll then take your questions.



Certain measures we'll discuss on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude the impact of one-off items.