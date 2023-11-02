Q3 2023 Talkspace Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeannine Feyen - Talkspace, Inc. - Director of Communications



Good morning, and welcome to Talkspace's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2023. I am Jeannine Feyen, Director of Communications. I hope you've had the opportunity to access the press release we posted on Talkspace's IR website and the presentation of our earnings results. We'll use the presentation to walk you through today's remarks. Leading today's call are our CEO, Dr. Jon Cohen; and our CFO, Jennifer Fulk. Management will offer their prepared remarks, and we'll then take your questions.



Certain measures we'll discuss on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude the impact of one-off items. Reconciliations of