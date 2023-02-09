Feb 09, 2023 / 04:20PM GMT

Charles Zhu - Guggenheim Partners - Analyst



Good morning. I'm Charles Zhu, one of the senior biotech analysts here at Guggenheim Securities. For our next session, we are joined by Protara, specifically Jackie and Jathin from Protara. I want to thank you very much for your participation at our conference today.



Questions and Answers:

- Guggenheim Partners - AnalystPerhaps just to kick us off, could you provide us with a brief overview of your company platform and pipeline, please?- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-founder, Senior Vice President & Chief Scientific Operations OfficerSure. Thanks for having us here today. So Protara is a New York City-based biopharm company. We take the approach of providing advanced scientific approaches to establish mechanisms. Our lead program is TARA-002. We are initially looking at that in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. TARA-002 is a immune potentiator that we are also looking at it in the rare pediatric disease, lymphatic malformations.