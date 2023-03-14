Mar 14, 2023 / 05:20PM GMT

Leland Gershell - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome back to another session here at Oppenheimer's 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Leland Gershell, one of the analysts on the biotech equity research team, and very delighted to have with us Protara Therapeutics as our next presenting company.



If you've been following our research, you know that we like the TARA story very much and, on behalf of Protara, we have the company's CEO, Jesse Shefferman, who will walk through the story. We will have some time for Q&A at the end, so please submit any questions you have through Zoom or you can e-mail me at [email protected]. And with that, I'll hand it over to Jesse.



Jesse Shefferman - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. - Co-founder, Director, CEO



All right. Thanks, Leland and the whole Oppenheimer team for having us here. On our next slide, we have a brief pause on standard disclaimers, which we're just actually just going to get through. Protara is a New York-based biotech. We're focused on oncology and rare