Jun 22, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Dane Leone - Raymond James Financial, Inc. - Analyst
Great. Welcome, everyone, to the next session here at Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference. My name is Dane. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts with Raymond James.
For this session, we're going to have a fireside chat with the CEO of Tarsus. Very happy to have you here, Bobby. It's going to be a great discussion, very well-timed for some really clinical -- important clinical data that you had this week.
But maybe for some of our audience members that are less familiar with the Tarsus story, you could just give us a brief intro on yourself and a little bit background in terms of Tarsus and then we can go into maybe some specific questions.
Bobby Azamian - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-founder, President and CEO
That's great, Dane. Thank you for having us here at the Raymond James conference. It is a really dynamic and exciting time at Tarsus. We just have read out our first pivotal trial, the first-ever pivotal trial for Demodex blepharitis, so we will tell you all
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc at Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 22, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...