Jun 22, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Dane Leone - Raymond James Financial, Inc. - Analyst



Great. Welcome, everyone, to the next session here at Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference. My name is Dane. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts with Raymond James.



For this session, we're going to have a fireside chat with the CEO of Tarsus. Very happy to have you here, Bobby. It's going to be a great discussion, very well-timed for some really clinical -- important clinical data that you had this week.



But maybe for some of our audience members that are less familiar with the Tarsus story, you could just give us a brief intro on yourself and a little bit background in terms of Tarsus and then we can go into maybe some specific questions.



Bobby Azamian - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-founder, President and CEO



That's great, Dane. Thank you for having us here at the Raymond James conference. It is a really dynamic and exciting time at Tarsus. We just have read out our first pivotal trial, the first-ever pivotal trial for Demodex blepharitis, so we will tell you all