Matthew Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. - Analyst
It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, Tarsus. Presenting for the Company today will be the CEO, Bobby Azamian. Bobby, thank you for taking part in our conference today. And I'm going to hand the podium over to you and give you a chance to present the Company, and then hopefully, we will have time for questions after your introduction.
Bobby Azamian - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President and CEO
Thank you, Matt. Really a pleasure to be with you here today. And I'm excited to introduce the audience -- or update the audience, depending on the investors listening to Tarsus, in what we're up to. So I will be making forward-looking statements.
And I wanted to start with our vision and mission. So from day 1, we've been focused on really charting new ground and developing a brand-new drug for a brand-new indication. That's TP-03 for Demodex blepharitis. And I started the Company with that mission, to not only deliver a really important new therapy but also a scalable company
