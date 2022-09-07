Sep 07, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT
Ryan Edward Potter - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Senior Associate
Welcome to our next session of the conference. I'm Ryan Potter, IT services analyst. I'm happy to have TaskUs with us here. We have CEO, Bryce Maddock and Chief Customer Officer, Jarrod Johnson. Welcome, and thanks for being here.
Bryce Maddock - TaskUs, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Thank you for having us.
Ryan Edward Potter - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Senior Associate
And you guys had some announcements today. But first, I guess, you could start with since you're a relatively new public company, just a 2 or 3-minute pitch on who TaskUs is and how you're differentiated in the Digital CX market.
Bryce Maddock - TaskUs, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Yes. So TaskUs' goal is to reimagine outsourcing. We have built a business that was focused first and foremost on supporting digital disruptors as they scaled out their operations and increasingly, we're supporting Fortune 500
Taskus Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript
Sep 07, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...