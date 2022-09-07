Taskus Inc at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT

Ryan Edward Potter - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Senior Associate



Welcome to our next session of the conference. I'm Ryan Potter, IT services analyst. I'm happy to have TaskUs with us here. We have CEO, Bryce Maddock and Chief Customer Officer, Jarrod Johnson. Welcome, and thanks for being here.



Bryce Maddock - TaskUs, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you for having us.



Ryan Edward Potter - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Senior Associate



And you guys had some announcements today. But first, I guess, you could start with since you're a relatively new public company, just a 2 or 3-minute pitch on who TaskUs is and how you're differentiated in the Digital CX market.



Bryce Maddock - TaskUs, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Yes. So TaskUs' goal is to reimagine outsourcing. We have built a business that was focused first and foremost on supporting digital disruptors as they scaled out their operations and increasingly, we're supporting Fortune 500