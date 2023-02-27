Q4 2022 Taskus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the TaskUs investor call. My name is Paul, and I will be your conference facilitator today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce Alan Katz, Vice President of Investor Relations. Alan, you may begin.



Alan Katz - TaskUs, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for TaskUs Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TaskUs and Balaji Sekar, our Chief Financial Officer. Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.taskus.com. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws,