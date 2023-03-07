Mar 07, 2023 / 10:40PM GMT

James Eugene Faucette - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



All right. We're going to go ahead and get started here. I know people are kind of between meetings right now, but I want to make sure that we stay on time for the benefit of everybody that's here on time.



Bryce Maddock - TaskUs, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Great. Let's do it.



James Eugene Faucette - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



You're an on-time guy, right, Bryce?



Bryce Maddock - TaskUs, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



No. But I got respect for those who are.



James Eugene Faucette - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



I like it. I like it. Well, before we get started with Bryce Maddock, CEO of TaskUs, I do have a quick disclosure to read. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley rep.

