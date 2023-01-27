Q4 2022 Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bancorp Inc.'s. Q4 and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). This call is being recorded on Friday, January 27, 2023.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Andres Viroslav. Please go ahead.



Andres Viroslav - The Bancorp, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for the Bancorp's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Frenkiel, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning's call is being webcast on our website at www.thebancorp.com. There will be a replay of the call available via webcast on our website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The dial-in for the replay is 1 (877) 674-7070 with a confirmation code of 735961.



Before I turn the call over to Damian, I would like to remind everyone that when used in this