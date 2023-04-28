Q1 2023 Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Bancorp First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Friday, April 28, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andres Viroslav. Please go ahead, sir.



Andres Viroslav - The Bancorp, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for The Bancorp's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Frenkiel, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning's call is being webcast on our website at www.thebancorp.com. There will be a replay of the call available via webcast on our website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The dial-in for the replay is 1 (877) 674-7070, with the confirmation code of 423750.



Before I turn the call over to Damian, I would like to remind everyone that when used in this conference call, the words