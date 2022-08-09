Q2 2022 Codex DNA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Todd Nelson, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Todd Nelson - Codex DNA, Inc. - President, CEO



Thank you, Kyle. Good afternoon and thanks for joining us for Codex DNA's second-quarter 2022 earnings call.



My name is Todd Nelson, and I'm the CEO here at Codex DNA. With me on the call today are Chief Operating Officer, Eric Esser; and our VP of Finance, Brent Hunter, who is assuming the responsibilities of our previous CFO, Jennifer McNealey.



Our second-quarter press release is available now on the Investors section of our website.



Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that certain statements we make during the call will be forward-looking. These