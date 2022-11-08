Q3 2022 Codex DNA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2022 Telesis Bio earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, CEO, Todd Nelson. Please go ahead.



Todd Nelson - Telesis Bio Inc. - President & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us for Telesis Bio's third-quarter 2022 earnings call. With me on the call today are Chief Operating Officer, Eric Esser; Dan Gibson, Co-founder and CTO; and our VP of Finance, Brent Hunter. Our third-quarter press release is available now on the investors section of the website.



Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that certain statements we make during the call will be forward-looking. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.