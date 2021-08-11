Q2 2021 Taboola.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Jennifer Horsley - Taboola.com Ltd. - Head of IR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. And welcome to Taboola's second-quarter earnings conference call. I am here with Adam Singolda, our Founder and CEO, and Steve Walker, our CFO. We issued our Q2 earnings press release yesterday after market and it is available, along with our Q2 shareholder letter, in the Investors section of our website. Now I'll quickly cover the Safe Harbor.



Certain statements today, including our expectations for future periods, are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings. These statements are based on currently available information and we undertake no duty to update