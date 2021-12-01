Dec 01, 2021 / 06:05PM GMT

Stephen D. Ju - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director



All right. I think we're going to go ahead and get started. It's Stephen Ju from the Credit Suisse Internet Equity Research team. Sitting across from me is Adam Singolda, who is the founder and CEO of Taboola. So welcome, Adam. Thanks for joining us.



Adam Singolda - Taboola.com Ltd. - Founder, CEO & Director



Thanks for having us.



- CrÃ©- Research Division - DirectorAll right. Awesome. So, to start with, since Taboola is not a consumer-facing brand. So if you can kind of give us an overview of what Taboola does, how it works, who uses your product, et cetera?- Taboola.com Ltd. - Founder, CEO & DirectorSure. So, I started Taboola 14 years ago with a vision to help power recommendations for the open web. In many ways, you can think of us as a search engine, but in reverse. You know