Jan 11, 2022 / 03:45PM GMT

Laura Anne Martin - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good morning. Welcome to the second day of Needham's Growth Conference now at its 24th year. My name is Laura Martin. I'm the senior media and Internet analyst at Needham & Company. Our format today is a 40-minute fireside chat. And as we talk, I would love it if you could put questions into the chat box. It takes about 3 minutes for them to get to me. So enter them as soon as you have them so I don't miss any at the end of the day.



I'm happy to welcome to the stage the founder and CE of Taboola, Adam Singolda. Taboola is the leading recommendation engine for the open web with approximately $1.6 billion in annual revenue, $650 -- sorry, $655 million of ex-TAC gross profit and $200 million of adjusted EBITDA expected in 2022 by our estimates.



Okay. Adam. So nice to be with you today. I stood up. I got off my chair because I knew this was going to be a really dynamic hour. Let's do an overview. For people who aren't as familiar as you and I are with Taboola, why don't you give us a quick