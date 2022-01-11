Jan 11, 2022 / 03:45PM GMT
Laura Anne Martin - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
Good morning. Welcome to the second day of Needham's Growth Conference now at its 24th year. My name is Laura Martin. I'm the senior media and Internet analyst at Needham & Company. Our format today is a 40-minute fireside chat. And as we talk, I would love it if you could put questions into the chat box. It takes about 3 minutes for them to get to me. So enter them as soon as you have them so I don't miss any at the end of the day.
I'm happy to welcome to the stage the founder and CE of Taboola, Adam Singolda. Taboola is the leading recommendation engine for the open web with approximately $1.6 billion in annual revenue, $650 -- sorry, $655 million of ex-TAC gross profit and $200 million of adjusted EBITDA expected in 2022 by our estimates.
Okay. Adam. So nice to be with you today. I stood up. I got off my chair because I knew this was going to be a really dynamic hour. Let's do an overview. For people who aren't as familiar as you and I are with Taboola, why don't you give us a quick
Taboola.com Ltd at Needham Growth Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 11, 2022 / 03:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...