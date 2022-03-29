Taboola.com Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Taboola's first ever Investor Day. I am Jennifer Horsley, Head of Investor Relations. We are excited to have so many of Taboola's investors and covering analysts here with us today in person at NASDAQ, and many more of you watching us virtually. We know how valuable your time is, and we appreciate you dedicating some of it to be with us today. We have a full morning of presentations, customer discussions and product demos, so let me quickly get through the safe harbor.



Certain statements we make today, including our expectations for future periods are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings. These statements are based on currently available information, and we undertake no duty to update them, except as required by law. Today's discussion is also subject to the forward-looking statement limitations as set forth in our presentation materials. Future events could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. At times today, we'll refer to non-GAAP financial measures. For