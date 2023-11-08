Q3 2023 Taboola.com Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Taboola Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Jessica Kourakos, Head of Investor Relations for the safe harbor.



Ma'am, please begin.



Jessica Kourakos -



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. And welcome to Taboola's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm here with Adam Singolda, Taboola's Founder and CEO; and Steve Walker, Taboola's CFO. The company issued earnings materials today before the market and they are available in the Investors section of Taboola's website.



Now, I'll quickly cover the safe harbor. Certain statements today, including our expectations for future periods are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings. These statements are based on currently available information and we undertake no duty to update them, except as required by law.



Today's discussion is