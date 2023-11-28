Nov 28, 2023 / 04:35PM GMT

Stephen D. Ju - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Anyway, I'm Stephen Ju with the UBS Internet Equity Research team. I'm here with Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO of Taboola. So I said, welcome back, and glad to have you join us once again.



Adam Singolda - Taboola.com Ltd. - Founder, CEO & Director



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystAwesome. So all right. So probably the most important topic for you as a company right now. About a year ago, you signed a 30-year deal with Yahoo. So can you give us a recap of what this means for Taboola? What this means for advertisers? And where are you in the implementation process because there was a timeline that you had laid out at the Investor Day. So interested in catching up with you in terms of where you are.- Taboola.com Ltd. - Founder, CEO & DirectorI think overall, the main reason we're excited about the