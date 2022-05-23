Q1 2022 Toughbuilt Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Martin Galstyan - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. - CFO



Good morning, and thank you, all, for joining us today to discuss ToughBuilt's first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Again, my name is Martin Galstyan, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of ToughBuilt.



Joining me on today's call is Michael Panosian, President and Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt. Michael will begin today's discussion by providing operational and financial highlights from the first quarter. I will then review our financial performance for the same period. Michael will conclude the discussion with our growth plans for 2022 and beyond.



Before turning the call over to Michael, I would like to remind