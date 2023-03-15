Q4 2022 Toughbuilt Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the ToughBuilt Industries fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Martin Galstyan. Please go ahead.



Martin Galstyan - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc - CFO, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer



Good morning and thank you all for joining us today to discuss ToughBuilt's fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operating results. Again, my name is Martin Galstyan, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of ToughBuilt. Joining me on today's call is Michael Panosian, President and Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt. Michael will begin today's discussion by providing operational and financial highlights from the fourth quarter and full year. I will then review our financial performance for those same periods. Michael will conclude the discussion with our growth plans for the upcoming fiscal year and beyond.



Before turning the call over to Michael, I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements