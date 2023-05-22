Q1 2023 Toughbuilt Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the ToughBuilt Industries first-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Martin Galstyan - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. - CFO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer



Good morning and thank you, all, for joining us today to discuss ToughBuilt's first-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Again, my name is Martin Galstyan, and I am the Chief Financial Officer of ToughBuilt. Joining me on today's call is Michael Panosian, President and Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt.



Michael will begin today's discussion by providing operational and financial highlights from the first quarter. I will then review our financial performance. Michael will conclude the discussion with our growth plan for the upcoming fiscal year and beyond.



Before turning the call over to Michael, I would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made