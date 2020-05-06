Q1 2020 Theravance Biopharma Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I would like to welcome everyone to the Theravance Biopharma conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.



And now I would like to turn the call over to Gail Cohen, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Gail B. Cohen - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications & IR



Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining the Theravance Biopharma conference call and webcast to discuss our first quarter 2020 financial results and outlook. I hope everyone is safe and remaining healthy during this unprecedented time.



As always, I remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which involve certain risks and uncertainties, including statements about our product pipeline, expected benefits of our products, the anticipated timing of trial results and regulatory filings and expected sales and financial results. Information concerning factors that could cause results to differ materially