May 13, 2021 / 06:45PM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks so much for joining us at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. It's my pleasure to have our next presenting company with me Theravance Biopharma. I have a long history with Theravance. You guys are one of the longest-running coverage companies that I've had going back over a decade, I think. So Rick, it's good to see you always. Rick Winningham, of course, CEO of Theravance Biopharma.



Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Great to see you, Tazeen, and thanks so much for the invitation.



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Rick, you have a couple of colleagues with you on this call. I'll let you introduce them.



Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Sure. Joining me today are Andrew Hindman, our CFO; and Rick Graham, who's our Senior Vice President of Development and is responsible for the development