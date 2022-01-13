Jan 13, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Anupam Rama - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP and Analyst
Welcome, everyone, to the 40th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Anupam Rama. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts here at JPMorgan. I'm joined by Caleb Smith, Malcolm Kuno and Priyanka Grover from the team. Our next presenting company is Theravance. And presenting on behalf of the company, we have CEO, Rick Winningham. I just want to remind everyone, there is an ask a question feature in the portal. And if you want me to ask a question on your behalf, I'd be happy to do that. Just put it in the portal. With that, Rick, take it away.
Rick E. Winningham - Theravance Biopharma, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
Thank you, Anupam and the broader JPM team. It's great to be a part of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in 2022.
Turning to the forward-looking statement. I might be making some forward-looking statements. And obviously, information concerning these factors could cause results to be different from -- materially from the statements that we make, so please check
Theravance Biopharma Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 13, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...