Lendingtree Inc Virtual Analyst and Investor Day Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Douglas R. Lebda - LendingTree, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good morning. I'm Doug Lebda, Founder and CEO of LendingTree. I appreciate you spending time with us today to hear an update on our company. We wish it could be in person, but we hope everyone is staying safe, and we look forward to having a live event again soon.



It has been a little over 2 years since we last had the opportunity to hold our Investor Day, and to say that quite a lot has happened since then is an understatement. We have a great agenda lined up.



You will hear from several key members of our leadership team to walk you through our business in detail. We're going to share our updated corporate strategy, which we have put a lot of work into to craft over the last few months. I am really excited about our plan as it provides the company with focused growth initiatives which will speed our flywheel. Adithya Yaga will lay out the plan in detail following my remarks. J.D. will then tell you about how our marketplace business will continue evolving in this new strategic framework and introduce you to Jorge de