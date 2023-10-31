Oct 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
-- today, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to LendingTree Incorporated third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Wessel, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Andrew Wessel - LendingTree, Inc. - VP, IR
Thank you, Dorma, and good morning to everyone joining us on the call to discuss LendingTree's third-quarter 2023 financial results. On the call today are Doug Lebda, LendingTree's Chairman and CEO; Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses; and Trent Ziegler, CFO.
As a reminder to everyone, we posted a detailed letter to shareholders on our Investor Relations website earlier today. And for the purposes of the call, we will assume the listeners have read that letter and will focus on Q&A. Before I hand the call over to Doug for his remarks, I remind everyone that during today's call, we may discuss LendingTree's expectations for future
Q3 2023 Lendingtree Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...