Q3 2023 Lendingtree Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



-- today, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to LendingTree Incorporated third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Wessel, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Andrew Wessel - LendingTree, Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you, Dorma, and good morning to everyone joining us on the call to discuss LendingTree's third-quarter 2023 financial results. On the call today are Doug Lebda, LendingTree's Chairman and CEO; Scott Peyree, COO and President of Marketplace Businesses; and Trent Ziegler, CFO.



As a reminder to everyone, we posted a detailed letter to shareholders on our Investor Relations website earlier today. And for the purposes of the call, we will assume the listeners have read that letter and will focus on Q&A. Before I hand the call over to Doug for his remarks, I remind everyone that during today's call, we may discuss LendingTree's expectations for future