Q4 2018 Trinity Biotech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Trinity Biotech Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Diaz of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.



Joe Diaz - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you, Carrie. And thanks all of you for joining us here today to review the financial results of Trinity Biotech for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, which ended December 31, 2018.



With us on the call representing the company are Ronan O'Caoimh, Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Tansley, Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for a question-and-answer session.



But before we begin with the prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statement. Statements made by the management team of Trinity Biotech during the course of this conference call that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements subject to risks