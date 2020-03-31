Q4 2019 Trinity Biotech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Ronan OâCaoimh - Trinity Biotech plc - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. Good morning in the states, and welcome to our conference call. I'm joined here by Kevin Tansley, CFO; and I'm Ronan O'Caoimh, CEO. So without further ado, I'm going to hand over to Kevin, who will run through the quarter and the year-end.



Kevin Tansley - Trinity Biotech plc - CFO, Company Secretary & Executive Director



Thanks, Ronan. Before we begin our prepared remarks, I will submit for the record the following statement. The statements made by management team of Trinity Biotech during the course of this conference call that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. The