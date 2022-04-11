Apr 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Trinity Biotech Strategic Investment and Partnership Review and Financial Results of Q4 Full Year 2021. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Joe Diaz of Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.
Joe Diaz - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner
Thank you, operator, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. The management team of Trinity Biotech will review the strategic investment and partnership with MiCo Limited that was announced earlier today, and they will also review the financial results of Q4 and full year 2021.
Joining us on today's call is Ronan O'Caoimh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Gillard, Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.
Before we begin, I must inform you that statements made in this conference call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws. These
Q4 2021 Trinity Biotech PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
