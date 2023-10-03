Q2 2023 Trinity Biotech PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to Trinity Biotech announces second-quarter financial results. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Joe Diaz of Lytham Partners. please go ahead.



Joe Diaz - Lytham Partners - IR



Thank you, operator, and thanks all of you for joining us today to review the financial results of Trinity Biotech for the second quarter of 2023. Joining us on today's call are Aris Kekedjian, Chief Executive Officer; and John Gillard, Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, please note that statements made during this conference call may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal securities laws. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events to differ from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factor statement in the