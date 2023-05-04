Q1 2023 Trinity Capital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Our hosts for today's call are Steve Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer; David Lund, Chief Financial Officer; Michael Testa, Chief Accounting Officer; and Sarah Stanton, General Counsel; Jerry Harder, Chief Operating Officer; and Ron Kundich, Chief Credit Officer, are also present.



It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Sarah Stanton. Please go ahead.



Sarah Stanton - Trinity Capital Inc. - Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, Leo, and welcome, everyone, to Trinity Capital's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2023. Trinity's first quarter