Q2 2019 Torm PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for dialing in, and welcome to TORM's conference call regarding the results for the second quarter and the first half year of 2019. I would now like to hand the conference over to Morten Agdrup, Head of Corporate Finance and Strategy in TORM. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Morten Agdrup - TORM plc - VP and Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy



Thank you. And thank you for dialing in, and welcome to TORM's conference call regarding the results for the second quarter and first half year of 2019. My name is Morten Agdrup, and I'm the Head of Corporate Finance and Strategy in TORM. As usual, we will refer to the slides as we speak. And at the end of the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Slide 2, please. Before commencing, I would like to draw your attention to our safe harbor statement. Slide 3, please. With me today is Executive Director, Jacob Meldgaard, and he will be hosting the call.



Slide 4, please.



Jacob Balslev Meldgaard - TORM plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you,