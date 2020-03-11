Q4 2019 Torm PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Morten Agdrup. Please go ahead, sir.



Morten Agdrup - TORM plc - VP and Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy



Thank you, and thank you for dialing in, and welcome to TORM's Conference Call regarding the results for the full year of 2019. My name is Morten Agdrup, and I'm Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy at TORM.



As usual, on these calls, we will refer to the slides as we speak. And at the end of the presentation, we will open up for questions.



Slide 2, please.



Slide 3, please. With me today is Executive Director, Jacob Meldgaard; and our Chief Financial Officer, Kim Balle.



I will now hand it over to Jacob Meldgaard.



