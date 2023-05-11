Q1 2023 Torm PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Abildgaard-Hein -



Thank you, and welcome to TORM's conference call. We are pleased to have you with us, and we have been looking forward to presenting to you the results for the first quarter of 2023.