Jun 30, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Talaris FREEDOM-1 Data Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mary Kay Fenton, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Mary Kay Fenton - Talaris Therapeutics Inc. - Chief Financial Officer
Good morning. My name is Mary Kay Fenton, Talaris' Chief Financial Officer. I'm joined today by my colleagues, Scott Requadt, our Chief Executive Officer, and Nancy Krieger, our Chief Medical Officer.
Before we begin today's presentation I need to remind everyone that our presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation implied and expressed statements regarding Talaris' strategy and focus, and the progress and results of clinical development of Talaris' Clinical Candidate FCFCR001.
Any forward-looking statements we make
Talaris Therapeutics Inc FREEDOM-1 Data Update Conference Call Transcript
Jun 30, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...