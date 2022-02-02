Q3 2022 Transcat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Transcat, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Doheny, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Mark. You may begin.



Mark A. Doheny - Transcat, Inc. - CFO, VP of Finance & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow. We will begin the call with some prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday and can be found on our website, transcat.com in the Investor Relations section. The slides that accompany today's discussion are also posted on our website.



If you would, please refer to Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. Forward-looking