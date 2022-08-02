Q1 2023 Transcat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Transcat, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Tom Barbato at Transcat, Inc. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Barbato - Transcat, Inc. - SVP of Finance



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mark Doheny.



We will begin the call with some prepared remarks, and then we'll open up the call for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after market closed yesterday and can be found on our website, transcat.com in the Investor Relations section along with the earnings presentation slides that we will be referencing this morning.



If you would please refer to Slide #2. As you are aware, we make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference.