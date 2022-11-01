Q2 2023 Transcat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Thomas Barbato - Transcat, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mark Doheny. We will begin the call with some prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday and can be found on our website, transcat.com in the Investor Relations section.



If you would please refer to Slide #2. As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. These statements apply to future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause