Q4 2023 Transcat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Thomas Barbato - Transcat, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mark Doheny. We'll begin the call with some prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday, both the earnings release and the slides that we will reference -- be referenced during our prepared remarks can be found on our website, transcat.com in the Investor Relations section.



If you would please refer to Slide #2. As you are aware, we make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. These statements apply to future events,