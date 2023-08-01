Q1 2024 Transcat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Transcat First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.



(Operator Instructions) As reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Barbato, CFO. Please, sir, you may begin.



Thomas Barbato - Transcat, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mark Doheny.



We will begin the call with some prepared remarks, and then we'll open up the call for questions. Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday, both the earnings release and the slides that we will reference during our prepared remarks can be found on our website, transcat.com in the Investor Relations section.



If you would, please refer to Slide 2. As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. These statements