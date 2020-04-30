Q1 2020 TriMas Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Sherry Lauderback - TriMas Corporation - VP of IR & Communications



Thank you and welcome to the TriMas Corporation's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Participating on the call today are Tom Amato, TriMas' President and CEO; and Bob Zalupski, our Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks on our results, we will open the call up for your questions.



In order to assist with the review of our results, we've included the press release and PowerPoint presentation on our company website at trimascorp.com under the Investors section.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today, which are intended to supplement your understanding of TriMas, may contain forward-looking statements