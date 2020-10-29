Q3 2020 TriMas Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Participating on the call today are Tom Amato, TriMas' President and CEO; and Bob Zalupski, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today, which are intended to supplement your understanding of TriMas may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including impacts from COVID-19.