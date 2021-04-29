Q1 2021 TriMas Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to TriMas Corporation's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Participating on the call today are Tom Amato, TriMas' President and CEO; and Bob Zalupski, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have with us Scott Mell, who as we announced yesterday, will succeed Bob as CFO effective May 1.



We will provide our prepared remarks on our results and our outlook, and then we will open the call up for your questions. In order to assist with review of our results, we have included the press release and PowerPoint presentation on our company website, www.TriMascorp.com, under the Investors section. In addition, a replay of this call will be available later today by calling 888-203-1112 with a