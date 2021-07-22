Q2 2021 TrustCo Bank Corp N Y Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the TrustCo Bancorp Earnings Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Before proceeding, we would like to mention that this presentation may contain forward-looking information about TrustCo Bancorp New York that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor and forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors.



More detailed information about these and other risk factors can be found in our press release that preceded this call and in the Risk Factors and forward-looking statements section of our annual report on Form 10-K and as updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof. And the company disclaims any obligation to update this information, except as may be required by applicable law.



Today's presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures