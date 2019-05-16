TrueCar Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, welcome to the TrueCar Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chip Perry. Please go ahead.



Victor Anthony Perry - TrueCar, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Chip Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar. And it's a pleasure to welcome you to TrueCar's 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Thank you for joining us via our live Internet webcast.



This is the fourth year we are holding a virtual annual stockholder meeting. We believe that holding a virtual meeting is consistent with the general commitment of our business to accessibility and progressive online platforms. And we're pleased that each of our stockholders, no matter where they are located in the world today, can fully and equally interact with us and participate in the meeting. Holding virtual meetings also offers both of us, both us and our stockholders, significant time and cost savings, so we view the virtual meeting as a win-win endeavor for us and our investors.



I